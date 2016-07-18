5 Healthy Summer Juices (That Aren't Green)

Skip the green juice and try these exciting drinks.

F&W Editors
July 18, 2016

1. Turmeric Elixir

© Con Poulos

This healthy detox juice is spiked with turmeric, which is known for having anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Cantaloupe Juice with Ginger and Lime

© Con Poulos

Super ripe cantaloupe and pineapple star in this vibrant drink.

3. Electro Shot

© Con Poulos

This vitamin C-packed juice, flavored with fresh fennel and green apple, is an immunity booster.

4. Purple Haze

© Con Poulos

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt adds a savory kick to this healthy juice made with beets, apple, carrot, orange and fresh ginger.

5. Carrot-Pear Shrub

With spicy ginger and fresh lime juice, this tonic is refreshing, energizing and healthy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up