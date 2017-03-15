Foods That Are Great For Your Skin

If the effects of winter weather have been less than forgiving on your skin, you could try  hitting up your pantry for some dermis-loving foods. Whether it's to prepare a homemade scrub or reap eat the benefits of a glowing complexion, we've consulted top NYC dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik for his recommendations on a skin-friendly grocery list. You may be surprised to find out how many items you're already consuming on a daily basis. —Joey Skladany

Tomatoes

Secret's in the sauce! Tomatoes’ skin-enhancers, include lycopene, which reduces the harmful effects of UVA and UVB on the skin. "After tomato consumption paired with ultraviolet exposure, studies have shown a reduced expression of matric metalloproteinaise (MMP), which is an enzyme that breaks down collagen," says Dr. Anolik. 

Probiotic Yogurt

Some research has suggested that probiotics may help treat and prevent sensitive skin, especially those with eczema. "We will likely have probiotic lotions that are readily available at the cosmetics counter," Dr. Anolik predicts. It certainly sounds like a more realistic option than bathing in a tub of Oikos. 

Soy

"Routine use of soy-based skin care products will help give your face a glow," advises Dr. Anolik. Try this daily moisturizer as an alternative to mashing up tofu and edamame and hoping for the best. 

Oranges

Vitamin C doesn’t just combat the common cold, it's a powerful antioxidant that can help ward off the damage of free radicals. "Vitamin C is also needed to produce healthy collagen," Dr. Anolik adds. Other foods with high vitamin C content include red peppers, kale, strawberries and broccoli, so you better get juicing. 

Olive Oil

It isn't wise to grease up with some olive oil before a day of tanning, but applying olive oil to your skin after ultraviolet B exposure is beneficial. "It may limit DNA damage," says Dr. Anolik. Simply paint it directly on your skin with a clean brush and wash it off after ten minutes. You can also blend olive oil with avocado to create a mask or buy a tried-and-true product like this one from Goop

Oatmeal

Opt for a homemade scrub from the Quaker man himself to moisturize your dry dermis. "Oatmeal baths leave a lubricating fat layer on the surface that is soothing to irritated skin," says Dr. Anolik. If the temptation to eat your mix is too strong, try a pre-made and packaged product for the same results. 

Dark Chocolate

"Cocoa flavanols found in dark chocolate have shown to provide some protection from ultraviolet light-induced skin damage," says Dr. Anolik. This doesn't mean you should lather up with a candy bar before hitting the beach, but it's another excuse to integrate a bit of the indulgence into your summer diet. 

Nuts

If you're nuts about nuts, your skin will benefit from it. "Linoleic acid-heavy varieties like almonds, pistachios and peanuts can do wonders in supporting moisture," says Dr. Anolik. "It's all thanks to the polyunsaturated omega-6s." Not a fan of chomping? Try nut oils as both cooking alternatives and topical treatments. 

