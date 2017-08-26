Exactly What Floyd Mayweather Jr. Eats

Tonight's first-of-its-kind Las Vegas throwdown between the undefeated five-division world champ professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and reigning UFC champion Conor McGregor kicks off at 9 p.m. ET live at the T-Mobile Arena and on livestream via Showtime pay-per-view. It's one of the most-hyped exhibition fights in recent history—and the winner takes home a nine-figure PPV purse along with a literal (as in, that's what they're calling it) "money belt," comprising more than 4,000 diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds mounted on an apron of crocodile skin, made specially for the occasion by the World Boxing Council.

We'll probably be tuning in—along with millions of people from all around the world—but before the marquee event, let's take a look at what, exactly, Floyd Mayweather Jr. eats in preparation for a big fight.

The "Money" Belt!



The winner of #MayweatherMcGregor will receive this belt on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/NU9bPD5oVP — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2017

Before a fight, Floyd Mayweather eats a lot of spaghetti bolognese. No surprise here—ahead a big event, Mayweather is keen on loading up on carbs and protein to fuel his training. According to a recent report in TMZ: "A typical breakfast includes eggs, home fries, grits, various breakfast meats including bacon, turkey sausage, turkey ham and turkey Kabasa, and pancakes. Floyd's 'obsessed' with spaghetti bolognese. He's had it pretty much every day leading up to the fight. Other favorites: BBQ chicken, baked chicken with rice and gravy and all sorts of soul food. Before Friday's weigh-in, all Floyd ate were 2 bananas and all he drank was water."

Floyd Mayweather is strict about eating organic: Ahead of his 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather's chef Quiana Jeffries told New York Magazine: "He wants all organic... He likes things with a lot of flavor. He loves broccoli." But Mayweather also has a sweet tooth—"Twizzlers are his favorite."—and will sometimes cave to the siren call of a savory instant noodle—"Top Ramen," she says. "It's what he had growing up. He likes them crunchy, with a lot of noodles, and not a lot of juice."

He drinks fresh-pressed juices: "He eats whatever he likes, but his diet is high in protein, low in carbs and lots of vegetables," Jeffries told Business Insider. "I juice organic fruits and vegetables to go with each meal so he is getting the proper nutrients and vitamins to rebuild his system before and after each workout."