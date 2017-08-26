Exactly What Conor McGregor Eats

Tonight's first-of-its-kind Las Vegas throwdown between the undefeated five-division world champ professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and reigning UFC champion Conor McGregor kicks off at 9 p.m. ET live at the T-Mobile Arena and on livestream via Showtime pay-per-view. It's one of the most-hyped exhibition fights in recent history—and the winner takes home a nine-figure PPV purse along with a literal (as in, that's what they're calling it) "money belt," comprising more than 4,000 diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds mounted on an apron of crocodile skin, made specially for the occasion by the World Boxing Council.

We'll probably be tuning in—along with millions of people from all around the world—but before the marquee event, let's take a look at what, exactly, Conor McGregor eats in preparation for a big fight.

Conor McGregor is working with a weight management specialist. His nutrition coach, George Lockhart, has been posting Instagram photos of the meals McGregor's been eating throughout the training process leading up to tonight's fight.

"We go to his house and cook," Lockhart recently revealed in an interview with The Three Amigos MMA Nation podcast (his interview starts at the 1:21 mark). "Conor is an anomaly. It's funny, yuo'll give him all this food, you crunch numbers, you give him a specific amount of food, and he drops weight. And so you add more, and you add more—but he wakes up and loses more weight. The efficiency of his body mkes my job easy. In terms of working with a client, he's one of the easiest clients, you put food in front his face, you tell him what to do, and he does it. He's very regimented."

As far as the actual foods McGregor is eating, breakfasts include healthy carbs, eggs, and avocados:

Breakfast for champions, LITERALLY!#lockhartandleith #fitnessvt #onnit #sweetsweat #biggestfightever #conormcgregor A post shared by George Lockhart (@lockloadedmma) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Savory meals include seared tuna seasoned with paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper, served over greens and rice:

Dinners include roasted chicken and rice:

Ginger and honey chicken for dinner for the champ @thenotoriousmma ! A post shared by George Lockhart (@lockloadedmma) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

And, like Mayweather likes his pasta—spaghetti bolognese if you were wondering—McGregor is also a pasta fan. Lockhart preps him three-bean pasta with shrimp:

Three bean pasta for the champchamp! #lockhartandleith #fitnessvt A post shared by George Lockhart (@lockloadedmma) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

As well as lamb, seasoned with mint and cilantro, served with cous cous: