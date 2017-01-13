Top 7 Superfoods

OK, it might not be the new olive oil, but coconut oil, with its vast list of health benefits, has become the hottest fat out there for good reason. Coconut oil is not only anti-inflammatory, it also boosts metabolism, helps balance hormones and is antimicrobial. Oh, and you always feel like there’s a Mounds bar around when you’re cooking with it. Try adding some to your morning shakes, sauté your kale in it and use it to add a slightly sweet note to curries. I also love to sub it into my family’s gluten-free pancake batter.