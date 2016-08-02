After coping with a kitchen where all the ingredients and tools are wrapped in aluminum foil, the chefs create spooky vegetarian treats for singer/actress Lea Michele's Halloween party.
Halloween Recipes for Kids
From spooky sweets to salty snacks, Food & Wine has all the recipes you need to throw a kid-friendly Halloween bash. Get great party decoration ideas, mocktail recipes and easy tips for celebrating Halloween from breakfast to dessert.
VIDEO
featured
DIY Halloween Candy: Chocolate-Covered Corn Flakes
5 Best Day of the Dead Dishes
Here, some of the most common foods made, eaten and offered up to the dead during Dia de los Muertos....
8 Recipes for Halloween Finger Foods
Stock your Halloween party with more than just fun-size candy bars. Here, eight recipes for easy, delicious and festive ...
Most Popular
- The Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants for Late Night Dining
- Jimmy Fallon Shared Some Chart-worthy Food Songs About French Fries and Avocados
- Starbucks Opens Its Coffee Farm to the Public for the First Time Ever
- 'Top Chef's' Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm on Making It to the Finale
- The Most Popular Cereal in Every State, According to Google
New Recipes Added Daily
Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
Scallop-and-Olive Eyeball Canapés
Black Widow Goat Cheese Log
Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers
No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies
Halloween Whoopie Pies
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Chocolate Mice
Rocking Orange
Candy-Corn-and-Chocolate-Chip Cookies
Hogs in a Blanket
Melon Soda
Caramel Lady Apples
halloween sweets
Dark Chocolate Desserts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement