Halloween Recipes for Kids

From spooky sweets to salty snacks, Food & Wine has all the recipes you need to throw a kid-friendly Halloween bash. Get great party decoration ideas, mocktail recipes and easy tips for celebrating Halloween from breakfast to dessert.

Halloween Desserts
Orange and Black Halloween Food
10 Orange-and-Black Halloween Dishes
Spiced Candy Corn Crispies
Swamp Chili
15 Halloween Recipes Inspired by Classic Movie Monsters
Pumpkin Parfaits
9 Killer Pumpkin Desserts for Halloween
Ghostly Lemon Cake Pops

Don’t wait until Halloween night to celebrate. Start the day with one of these fun and festive breakfasts, all of which are perfect for hungry vampires, zombies and skeletons.

Top Chef 11 New Orleans: Ep. 5 - Lea Michele's Halloween Bash

After coping with a kitchen where all the ingredients and tools are wrapped in aluminum foil, the chefs create spooky vegetarian treats for singer/actress Lea Michele's Halloween party.

