Halloween Cupcakes

F&W has incredible Halloween cupcake ideas including devil’s food cupcakes and red velvet spider cupcakes with chewy tapioca pearls. Plus, easy Halloween cupcake recipes tempting enough to resurrect the dead.
Read More
Carrot Cupcakes with Caramel and Cream Cheese Frosting
Angel Food Cupcakes
Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling
Rocky Road Cupcakes
Orange Cupcakes with Macadamia Nut Crackle
Orange Cupcakes with Macadamia Nut Crackle
Cocoa Crème Fraîche Cupcakes
Little Cupcake Bakeshop
How to Ruin a Cupcake

Magnolia Bakery president Bobbie Lloyd shares six mistakes that home bakers make when trying to create the perfect cupcake.

How to Make

How to Make Swirled Cupcake Frosting

F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make the perfectly swirled cupcake frosting.

Halloween Desserts

Most Popular



Halloween Cupcake Recipes

6 Last-Minute Halloween Snacks

Halloween Cupcakes Recipes and Tips

Gluten-Free Halloween Cupcake Recipes

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting

Gluten-Free Halloween Cupcake Recipes

Halloween Candy Recipes

Soft Vanilla Bean Caramels

Halloween Candy Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement