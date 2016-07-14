Halloween Cakes

For a spooky celebration, F&W offers easy Halloween cake recipes including marbled pumpkin cheesecake and devil's food cake. Plus, fun Halloween cake ideas like ghostly lemon cake pops.
Read More
Chocolate Spider Cake with Caramel-Coffee Mousse
Chocolate Blackout Cake
Ricotta-Orange Pound Cake with Prosecco Strawberries
Warm Pumpkin Cake
Giraffe-Spot Cake
Giraffe-Spot Cake
Giant Black-and-White Layer Cake
Pumpkin Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

In this fun variation on traditional pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves gets frosted with a slightly tangy, super-caramelly frosting.

How to Make

How to Make the Ultimate Chocolate Cake

ChefSteps shares how to make a deliciously spongy, decadent chocolate cake.

Halloween Desserts

Most Popular



Halloween Cake Recipes

Chocolate Cakes

Halloween Cake Baking Tips and Recipes

Halloween Cake Baking Secrets

5 Secrets to Great Cake

Halloween Cake Baking Secrets

Halloween Cheesecake Recipes

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Praline Topping

Halloween Cheesecake Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement