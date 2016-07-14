Laura Werlin describes a great cheese appetizer at the 2008 F&W Classic in Aspen
Halloween Appetizers
From Sriracha-and-wasabi deviled eggs to a haunting gravedigger's salad, F&W offers frighteningly good Halloween appetizer ideas. Plus, easy Halloween appetizer recipes like actor David Burtka's "monster slime."
9 Recipes for Leftover Halloween Candy
Why gorge yourself on candy alone when there are so many sweet things to make with your favorite treats? ...
Americans Will Spend a Terrifying Amount On Halloween This Year
If you were to boycott Halloween throughout your life, you could save nearly $12,000 by the time you turned 65. ...
For $80, You Can Go As the Snapchat Dancing Hot Dog This Halloween
This premium hot dog costume doesn't come cheap. ...
America's Favorite Halloween Candy? It's Definitely Not Candy Corn
5 Super Simple DIY Halloween Ideas
13 Food Mascot Costumes You Can Wear This Halloween
5 Easy Non-Carve Pumpkin Ideas for a Hassle-Free Halloween
How Old Is Too Old to Trick-or-Treat?
9 of the World’s Most Haunted Bars to Drink in on Halloween
Swamp Chili (Poblano-and-Spinach Posole)
Spicy Cheddar Witch Fingers
Fusilli with Asparagus, Zucchini and Basil-Mint Pesto
Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs
Freekeh Fritters with Spring Pea Relish
Mini Tartes Flambées
Smoky Deviled Eggs
Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin
Halloween Appetizers with Pumpkin
