Halloween Appetizers

From Sriracha-and-wasabi deviled eggs to a haunting gravedigger's salad, F&W offers frighteningly good Halloween appetizer ideas. Plus, easy Halloween appetizer recipes like actor David Burtka's "monster slime."
Grilled Beef Ribs with Smoky-Sweet Barbecue Sauce
Pork Dumplings with Chile-Sesame Sauce
Scallop-and-Olive Eyeball Canapés
Smoked Cheese Cocktail Cookies
Black Widow Goat Cheese Log
Green Goddess Dip with Crudités
Orange-and-Black Halloween Dishes

From black bean soup to spicy cheddar crackers, these orange and black foods are perfectly hued for Halloween.

Laura Werlin: Great Appetizers

Laura Werlin describes a great cheese appetizer at the 2008 F&W Classic in Aspen

Antipasti Recipes

Halloween Appetizers with Pumpkin

Austrian Cheese Spread with Pumpkin Seed Oil

Cocktails Perfect for Halloween

Dark and Stormy Death Punch

