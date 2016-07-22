Wheat is one of the most-produced grains in the world, used in bread, crackers, breakfast cereals and processed pastries like cookies and doughnuts. F&W’s guide to this grain focuses mainly on recipes that have whole-wheat ingredients—this kind of wheat contains more nutrients and is better for your heart. One of the best parts about whole wheat is that it doesn’t feel like a compromise—whole grain products like pasta and flatbreads have rich, nutty flavors and are an easy, healthy swap. These pancakes are made with wheat flour, but once they’re topped with berries and whipped cream, you’ll barely be able to tell the difference. Whole-wheat pasta goes wonderfully with a rich sauce like this roasted asparagus pesto, which brings out pasta’s nutty flavor. Whether you’re looking for healthier alternatives to processed wheat or just love carbs, F&W’s guide has all of the recipes you need.