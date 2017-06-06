Sorghum is a type of grass similar to millet, and is used as food (both as a grain and a syrup), and for animal fodder and biofuels. Packed with protein and a number of vitamins, sorghum is an important food crop in Africa. Bobby Flay’s tangy barbecue sauce features sorghum syrup, along with ketchup, apple cider vinegar, garlic and habanero chiles; Hugh Acheson serves up supersavory bacon-scallion biscuits accompanied by a sweet sorghum butter. Sorghum seeds can be popped like popcorn, and make a great crunchy topping for cauliflower salad. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to sorghum.