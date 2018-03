You're most likely to find rye in either bread or whiskey. Rye gives pumpernickel its distinctive brown color and slightly tangy flavor. At home, the rye-related ingredients you might cook with will probably be rye flour, rye berries—the whole grains—or rye the spirit. Turn to Food & Wine's guide to start incorporating rye into more of your meals. We have recipes for salads, stuffings, desserts and more.