Thanks to its mild flavor, white rice is super versatile and is even used to make gluten-free rice flour. It can be used to make arancini, veggie burgers and fried rice, and also makes a great addition to soups and salads. We love this recipe for baked tomatoes stuffed with herbed rice—serve them as an impressive appetizer, or alongside grilled shrimp or chicken as a hearty side dish. The rice gets mixed with fresh herbs, nutty Parmagiano-Regiano, salty anchovy butter and chopped red pepper before being stuffed into the fresh tomatoes. Rice pudding is another great way to use white rice—F&W’s guide has dozens of twists on this classic dessert, but this coconut version is our favorite.