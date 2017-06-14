  1. Home
  2. Grains
  3. Rice
  4. White Rice

White Rice

Thanks to its mild flavor, white rice is super versatile and is even used to make gluten-free rice flour. It can be used to make arancini, veggie burgers and fried rice, and also makes a great addition to soups and salads. We love this recipe for baked tomatoes stuffed with herbed rice—serve them as an impressive appetizer, or alongside grilled shrimp or chicken as a hearty side dish. The rice gets mixed with fresh herbs, nutty Parmagiano-Regiano, salty anchovy butter and chopped red pepper before being stuffed into the fresh tomatoes. Rice pudding is another great way to use white rice—F&W’s guide has dozens of twists on this classic dessert, but this coconut version is our favorite.
Read More

The Best White Rice Ideas

Load More

Easy White Rice Recipes

Load More
See More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement