Brown rice is a whole grain with a mild, nutty flavor, and is much more nutritious than white rice. We love to use it in salad, soup and risotto, but you can use brown rice as a substitute for white rice in just about any dish. This simple recipe combines brown rice, toasted almonds and parsley for a spin on pilaf that would be delicious alongside roasted chicken or salmon. If you’re looking for the ultimate veggie burger, try this cheesy brown rice version. Packed with poblano chiles, scallions and peas, these vegetarian patties will be a new favorite. Check out F&W’s guide to brown rice for these recipes and more.
Food & Wine: Whole Grains to Try Now
Whole Grains to Try Now
What are grains? What are whole grains? Here's a list of grains of the moment that you should try cooking with now. These grains, according to Jonathan Bethony, the resident baker at The Bread Lab in Mount Vernon, Washington, are "kind of like the gifted and talented. You have to find out what they're good at." How do you do that? Pam Yung, co-owner and baker/pastry chef at Brooklyn's Semilla restaurant, has a simple answer: "I suggest people just play around with them." Check out this guide to the grains, and some ideas from the pros for how to best play with them.—Betsy Andrews

