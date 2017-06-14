Basmati rice is a long, slender-grained rice that is a much-loved ingredient in India and the surrounding regions. It stands out among other rice varieties because it has a distinctive smell—similar to that of popcorn. You can use it like you would any other rice in recipes for rice pilaf, fried rice, biryani, salads and more. Food & Wine's guide to this highly prized aromatic rice shows you all the ways you can incorporate it into your next meal.