Protein-packed, gluten-free quinoa is a great alternative to grains like rice and couscous, and has been growing in popularity in the United States over the past ten years. It’s wonderfully versatile—in burrito bowls and pilafs, it’s a nearly foolproof substitute for starchy rice, but quinoa can be used in everything from baked goods to burgers. Our guide to quinoa is all about ingenious ways to use this great ingredient, whether in a comfort food classic like chicken parmesan, or in a sweet and nutty sheet cake. Food & Wine has these tasty recipes and dozens more—it’s easier than ever to get your superfood fix.