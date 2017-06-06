  1. Home
Pearl millet is a major food source in eastern and southern Africa, and can thrive in areas with low soil fertility and high temperatures. It’s not widely used in the United States, but makes an excellent gluten-free substitute for oats; it’s also packed with protein and linked to healthy digestion. For a vitamin and flavor boost, try pearl millet in quinoa muffins, parsnip cake and vegetable salads. Prepare it like risotto with broccoli rabe and Parmesan cheese, or toss it with roasted butternut squash and tahini dressing for a hearty vegetarian dish.
What are grains? What are whole grains? Here's a list of grains of the moment that you should try cooking with now. These grains, according to Jonathan Bethony, the resident baker at The Bread Lab in Mount Vernon, Washington, are "kind of like the gifted and talented. You have to find out what they're good at." How do you do that? Pam Yung, co-owner and baker/pastry chef at Brooklyn's Semilla restaurant, has a simple answer: "I suggest people just play around with them." Check out this guide to the grains, and some ideas from the pros for how to best play with them.—Betsy Andrews

