7 Ways to Eat More Farro

Move over, quinoa.
When a food is high in fiber, protein and low in fat, it is usually awarded the title of superfood. Ancient grains such as quinoa, spelt and barley have had their time in the superfood spotlight, and now it is time to let farro shine. Farro is easy to make, a great alternative to rice and is packed with nutritional goodness, with high levels of magnesium and iron. Here are seven delicious ways to eat more farro.
1. Mixed Vegetable and Farro Soup
This thick, hearty soup is filled with a tasty mix of carrots, peas, leek, onion, borlotti beans and farro. Plus, it’s vegan.
2. Toasted Farro and Scallions with Cauliflower and Eggs
Inspired by a Moroccan porridge called herbel, this version subs farro for barley.
3. Sunchoke-Kale Hash with Farro
Comfort food is rarely healthy, or vegetarian. This soul-satisfying winter hash is both.
4. Cheesy Farro-and-Tomato Risotto
The closest you’ll ever get to eating pasta, without actually eating pasta.
5. Farro-and-Sausage Parmigiano
Break out the slow cooker for this hearty dish.
6. Farro Salad with Turnips and Greens
As a side or a main course, this veggie-filled salad is packed with nutritional benefits. Hint: buy turnips with the greens attached and use the whole vegetable.
7. Kale Caesar with Rye Croutons and Farro
The classic Caesar gets a makeover with kale, rye croutons and farro.