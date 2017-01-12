7 Ways to Eat More Farro

When a food is high in fiber, protein and low in fat, it is usually awarded the title of superfood. Ancient grains such as quinoa, spelt and barley have had their time in the superfood spotlight, and now it is time to let farro shine. Farro is easy to make, a great alternative to rice and is packed with nutritional goodness, with high levels of magnesium and iron. Here are seven delicious ways to eat more farro.

This thick, hearty soup is filled with a tasty mix of carrots, peas, leek, onion, borlotti beans and farro. Plus, it’s vegan.

Inspired by a Moroccan porridge called herbel, this version subs farro for barley.

Comfort food is rarely healthy, or vegetarian. This soul-satisfying winter hash is both.

© LUCY SCHAEFFER

The closest you’ll ever get to eating pasta, without actually eating pasta.

© John Kernick

Break out the slow cooker for this hearty dish.

As a side or a main course, this veggie-filled salad is packed with nutritional benefits. Hint: buy turnips with the greens attached and use the whole vegetable.

The classic Caesar gets a makeover with kale, rye croutons and farro.