  1. Home
  2. Grains
  3. Farro

Farro

"The first time I tasted farro, it changed my life," says chef Melissa Kelly about this ancient grain that's rich in fiber, complex carbohydrates and magnesium. With its pleasant chewiness and nutty flavor, farro goes well in salads, soups and more. It can also be ground down into a flour to make breads and pastas that have an extra dose of whole grains. Use Food & Wine's guide to find meal ideas for every season and occasion.
Read More
Food & Wine: Whole Grains to Try Now
Whole Grains to Try Now
What are grains? What are whole grains? Here's a list of grains of the moment that you should try cooking with now. These grains, according to Jonathan Bethony, the resident baker at The Bread Lab in Mount Vernon, Washington, are "kind of like the gifted and talented. You have to find out what they're good at." How do you do that? Pam Yung, co-owner and baker/pastry chef at Brooklyn's Semilla restaurant, has a simple answer: "I suggest people just play around with them." Check out this guide to the grains, and some ideas from the pros for how to best play with them.—Betsy Andrews

The Best Farro Ideas

Load More

Easy Farro Recipes

Load More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement