Whole Grains to Try Now

What are grains? What are whole grains? Here's a list of grains of the moment that you should try cooking with now. These grains, according to Jonathan Bethony, the resident baker at The Bread Lab in Mount Vernon, Washington, are "kind of like the gifted and talented. You have to find out what they're good at." How do you do that? Pam Yung, co-owner and baker/pastry chef at Brooklyn's Semilla restaurant, has a simple answer: "I suggest people just play around with them." Check out this guide to the grains, and some ideas from the pros for how to best play with them.—Betsy Andrews