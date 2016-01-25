Graduation Party Lunch

Food & Wine's best graduation party lunch recipes and tips include popular lunch recipes, make-ahead ideas and a guide to grilling.
Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sauteed Apples
Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples
Antipasto Salad with Salami & Green Olive-Marinated Bocconcini
Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade
Provençal Lamb Burgers
Provençal Lamb Burgers
Grilled Salmon with Orzo Salad
Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs
Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs
Creamy Kale and Artichoke Flatbread
How to Make Perfect Pizza Margherita

Follow these easy steps to make pizza with a chewy-yet-crisp crust, a well-seasoned raw tomato sauce and fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese.

Easy to Make Mac 'n' Cheese Muffins

How to Make Mac 'n' Cheese Muffins

Learn how to make delicious mac and cheese snacks using a muffin tin.

More Lunch Ideas

Most Popular



Graduation Party Dinner Recipes

Sandwich Recipes

Graduation Party Food and Drink

Easy Party Ideas

7 Best Party Dips for Graduation

Easy Party Ideas

Lunch Recipes

Vegan Recipes: Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots.
Grilling: Vegan Recipes

Lunch Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement