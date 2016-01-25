Graduation Party Desserts

Food & Wine's best graduation party dessert recipes and tips include incredible cupcake recipes, make-ahead dessert ideas and a guide to chocolate desserts.
Fluffernutter Cupcakes
Buttermilk Bundt Cake with Lemon Glaze
Brownie Bites
Double-Chocolate Layer Cake
Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle
Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle
Soft Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt
Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt
Dessert Bar Recipes

These amazing dessert bar recipes include apricot blondies, salted-caramel squares, gooey coconut brownie bars and more.

How to Make Flourless Carrot Cake

How to Make Flourless Carrot Cake

The ChefSteps team demonstrates how to make flourless carrot cake using a pressure cooker.

More Party Desserts

Most Popular



Graduation Party Treats

More Graduation Party Desserts

Graduation Dessert Ideas

Chocolate Desserts

Dark Chocolate Recipes

Chocolate Desserts

Easy Dessert Recipes

Top 10: Fast Desserts

Easy Dessert Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement