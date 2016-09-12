5 Clever Ways to Cook with Grapes

© John Kernick

Chef Jeremy Ford nabbed the coveted title of Top Chef thanks to the pickled grapes in this excellent dish.

This dish tastes surprisingly rich for something so low in fat, thanks in part to the tannins in black and red grapes. "If you make the sauce with less tannic green grapes, it just won't have the same texture," says Maria Helm Sinskey. When she can find them, Sinskey uses fragrant black muscat grapes here.

Grapes turn deeply sweet and jammy when roasted and pair perfectly with caramelized cauliflower.

The sauce, a fruity mixture of grapes, white wine, and just a touch of honey, is a delightful surprise.

A fine layer of white chocolate gives both green and red grapes a creamy crunch.