5 Clever Ways to Cook with Grapes

Grapes are good for more than snacking.
1. Red Snapper with Sweet and Spicy Pickled Grapes
Chef Jeremy Ford nabbed the coveted title of Top Chef thanks to the pickled grapes in this excellent dish.
2. Pork with Grapes and Tarragon
This dish tastes surprisingly rich for something so low in fat, thanks in part to the tannins in black and red grapes. "If you make the sauce with less tannic green grapes, it just won't have the same texture," says Maria Helm Sinskey. When she can find them, Sinskey uses fragrant black muscat grapes here.
3. Roasted Cauliflower and Grapes
Grapes turn deeply sweet and jammy when roasted and pair perfectly with caramelized cauliflower.
4. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes
The sauce, a fruity mixture of grapes, white wine, and just a touch of honey, is a delightful surprise.
5. White Chocolate-Coated Grapes with Orange Curd
A fine layer of white chocolate gives both green and red grapes a creamy crunch.