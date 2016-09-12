5 Clever Ways to Cook with Grapes

Grapes are good for more than snacking.

F&W Editors
September 12, 2016

1. Red Snapper with Sweet and Spicy Pickled Grapes 

© John Kernick

Chef Jeremy Ford nabbed the coveted title of Top Chef thanks to the pickled grapes in this excellent dish. 

2. Pork with Grapes and Tarragon 

This dish tastes surprisingly rich for something so low in fat, thanks in part to the tannins in black and red grapes. "If you make the sauce with less tannic green grapes, it just won't have the same texture," says Maria Helm Sinskey. When she can find them, Sinskey uses fragrant black muscat grapes here.

3. Roasted Cauliflower and Grapes 

Grapes turn deeply sweet and jammy when roasted and pair perfectly with caramelized cauliflower. 

4. Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes

The sauce, a fruity mixture of grapes, white wine, and just a touch of honey, is a delightful surprise.

5. White Chocolate-Coated Grapes with Orange Curd

A fine layer of white chocolate gives both green and red grapes a creamy crunch.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up