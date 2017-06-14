Tamarind is an ingredient used in cuisines around the world. If you've even enjoyed a sweet Indian chutney or had pad thai, then you've already eaten this popular fruit. And when you hear the word "fruit," you might expect something that looks like a peach and tastes sweet. But tamarind actually looks like a pod with a sticky, tart pulp inside. The flesh can get very sour and is intensely flavorful, so a little goes along way in recipes. Use Food & Wine's guide to make our favorite dishes using tamarind.