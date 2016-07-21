Cooking with pineapple is the perfect way to inject a meal with a balance of sweetness and acidity. Eat this showstopping fruit raw for a quick snack, add it chopped to a spicy salsa, use it to create a tropical dessert or stir-fry it with other vegetables for a tangy dinner. Chef April Bloomfield likes to grill pineapple rings and use them as unconventional burger toppings. She pairs them with earthy pickled beets and a fried egg to complete the meal. Whether you want a burger or dessert, Food & Wine explores all the delicious possibilities.