Passion Fruit Recipes
Sweet passion fruit works well in fruity desserts, drinks and even some savory dishes. Here, our best passion fruit recipes from pavlovas with passion fruit curd to sautéed jumbo shrimp with passion fruit dressing.
Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac of Buttercream Bakeshop calls passion fruit "the pork fat of pastry." "When a chef doesn’t think a dish is good, he’ll put a little pork fat on it. When I don’t think a dessert is good, I’ll add some passion fruit somewhere in the background," she says. Passion fruit adds a lot of fruity tartness whenever a dish needs it. Use it in desserts, condiments, cocktails, salad dressings and more. Food & Wine's guide to this exotic fruit includes tons of recipes for any occasion.