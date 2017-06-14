  1. Home
  2. Fruits
  3. Tropical Fruit
  4. Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac of Buttercream Bakeshop calls passion fruit "the pork fat of pastry." "When a chef doesn’t think a dish is good, he’ll put a little pork fat on it. When I don’t think a dessert is good, I’ll add some passion fruit somewhere in the background," she says. Passion fruit adds a lot of fruity tartness whenever a dish needs it. Use it in desserts, condiments, cocktails, salad dressings and more. Food & Wine's guide to this exotic fruit includes tons of recipes for any occasion.
Read More

The Best Passion Fruit Ideas

Load More

Easy Passion Fruit Recipes

Load More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement