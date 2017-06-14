Lychees have a beautiful pink, textured (and inedible) rind with delicate white pulp hiding underneath. The first time you taste the fruit you'll notice it's subtly sweet with a distinctly floral scent. Lychees often go into desserts and cocktails because they add an exotic twist with their unique perfume-like smell. Gin and lychee is one of London bartender Wayne Collins's favorite flavor combinations. "In a martini, a punch, a sour or even a sweet, cream-based drink, it just seems to work," he says. If you can find lychees at the grocery store or an international market, used Food & Wine's guide to try them out in your own kitchen.