30 Days of Avocado Recipes

Avocado is a fruit that has gotten its fair share of hype in recent years — which it owes largely to the delicious innovation that is smashing it on toast. While we love our basic avocado toast (with lemon juice and chili flakes, you know the deal) as much as the next person, there are so many incredible dishes that include this creamy, delicious fruit. From upgraded avocado toasts topped with extras like grilled mackerel and lard to hybrid dips like that includes hummus to desserts like creamy avocado paletas, you could easily—and happily—consume avocado every single day for 30 days. And you probably should. Avocado brings the nutrition (good fats, vitamin K, fiber and more), the flavor and the texture you want in basically everything you eat. So head to the grocery store and stock up on the green guys. Once you have avocado hollandaise (or avocado chimichurri), you will never look back. — Morgan Goldberg

Day 1: Cumin Oil-Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts

Avocado toast is the darling of the breakfast world, but this version gives the basic a delightful, flavorful spin. To make it, fry four large eggs with fragrant cumin seeds and spicy crushed red pepper, then set them on top of the avo toast. It’s a super hearty and satisfying meal.

Day 2: Avocado-and-Shrimp Salad with Red Goddess Dressing

This fresh, summery salad is super-healthy and also super-filling. We love the combination of creamy avocado and lean shrimp. Chef Jonathan Waxman makes his tangy goddess dressing red instead of the classic green, using red bell peppers for color and flavor. Once you try it, you’ll never go back to green.

Day 3: Avocado, Feta and Cherry Tomato Salsa Flatbreads

Chef Charlie Hallowell—a Chez Panisse alum—makes his own dough for his colorful flatbreads, but store-bought pizza dough works perfectly well, too. He tops them with a fresh tomato salsa made with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, shallot, mint, cilantro, vinegar and crushed red pepper instead of sauce, and then adds creamy avocado and feta to truly complete the dish.

Day 4: Avocado-Tarragon Dressing

The art of making your own dressing is totally under-appreciated. Not only do you get to know everything that goes in it, it’s also often fresher and more delicious. This multipurpose avocado dressing makes a perfect dip for crudités and a great go-with for grilled steak, or swap it for the mayonnaise in chicken salad.

Day 5: Dry-Rubbed Salmon Tacos with Tomatillo-Avocado Slaw

For maximum flavor in minimal time, chef Jeff Smith opts for spice rubs over marinades. After experimenting with spice blends for heartier fish, he discovered that a big pinch of ground coffee lends earthiness to the rub. The slaw, made with tomatillos, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, sour cream and avocado, is the perfect topper.

Day 6: Mexican Avocado Burgers

There is nothing quite like a nicely seasoned, perfectly cooked, beautifully topped burger. This terrific burger is sprinkled with a spice mix halfway through grilling; if you mix it in before cooking, the meat will get tough. Garnishes of crema and avocado add rich creaminess that pushes this burger over the top.

Day 7: Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro

We fell hard for chef Rick Bayless’s salpimentado (salt-and-pepper) ceviche from the southern tip of Baja California in Mexico. From his menu at Chicago’s Frontera Grill, it has an unmatched clarity of flavor because the short marinating time preserves the tuna’s fresh taste. With just seven ingredients, the avocado is a major textural and flavor component.

Day 8: Avocado Pissaladière

This pizza-like tart, pissaladière, is a specialty of Nice, France. The traditional toppings include caramelized onions, anchovies and olives but here, creamy slices of avocado are added as well for a buttery bite. While you can totally make your own dough, using store-bought pizza dough makes quick work of the crust.

Day 9: Chipotle-Marinated Flatiron Steak with Avocado-Corn Relish

The flatiron steak, a.k.a. the top blade steak, is a marbled cut of beef from the shoulder. Uniform in thickness and rectangular in shape (just like an old-fashioned iron), it's easy to butterfly for quick cooking on the grill. Here, the meat gets flavor from a bold, Southwestern-style marinade made with smoky chipotles and fresh orange juice. It's served with fresh avocado and corn relish.

Day 10: Scrambled Egg and Avocado Breakfast Sandwiches

This simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich recipe calls for using American cheese, but it’s equally as delicious with Gruyere or sharp cheddar cheese. Pretty much any cheese goes well with avocado. Feel free to use your favorite toast if you don’t have English muffins. A dash of vinegary hot sauce is a great addition here.

Day 11: Avocado Chimichurri

Inspired by chimichurri, a classic Argentinean herb sauce for grilled meats, this chunky avocado salsa is seasoned with lots of parsley and oregano. Like a classic chimichurri, this avocado mixture would be incredible on top of skirt steak. We would also be very happy eating it on a grilled chicken sandwich.

Day 12: Avocado Toasts with Oaxacan Sesame Sauce

Food writer and stylist Karen Gillingham makes this spicy, fragrant sesame sauce inspired by a version she discovered at a hole-in-the-wall café in Mexico. She likes spooning it over toasts topped with mashed avocado, but it’s also great with eggs and grilled fish. Plus, it takes just 30 minutes to whip up.

Day 13: Chicken-and-Avocado Soup with Fried Tortillas

Here's a silky soup that doesn't rely on cream for its creamy texture; pureed avocados do the job quite nicely. It doesn't rely on long cooking for its full flavor, either—the soup's in the pot for less than ten minutes. Plus, the crisp tortillas add just the crunch you crave when you’re eating soup.

Day 14: Potatoes, Corn and Avocado with Horseradish Dressing

At Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Garrett Weber-Gale tried a horseradish “snow,” and the flavor stuck with him. Here, he blends fresh horseradish with rice milk and lemon juice to make a creamy, dairy-free dressing for very simply cooked vegetables. The corn and potatoes are boiled and the avocado is sliced fresh. All together it’s a refreshing, innovative dish.

Day 15: Avocado-Hummus Dip

Everyone loves hummus and everyone loves avocado, so it’s nearly impossible to not fall in love with this tasty dip. For a new twist on the usual hummus or guacamole, try this delicious mash-up of the two. It's great with crudités, crackers and corn chips, or as a sandwich spread.

Day 16: Spicy Avocado and Pea Tea Sandwiches

Tea sandwiches are not only super-cute—they’re also quite delicious. Next time you’re having a tea or luncheon, these are the way to go. These tasty vegetarian tea sandwiches feature avocado two ways—mashed and in a chunky salad. Both are tossed with a tangy chile-herb dressing we can’t get enough of.

Day 17: Avocado Hollandaise

Luscious, rich and lemony hollandaise gets completely re-imagined here as a light, supremely creamy puree of avocado, lemon juice and olive oil. If you thought you loved eggs Benedict before, prepare yourself to be completely overwhelmed and obsessed. This hollandaise will replace the traditional for all your eggs bennys from here on out.

Day 18: Grilled Mackerel with Lardo, Avocado and Jalapeño on Toast

Thin slices of lardo (Italian cured pork back fat) are the key to this luscious, elevated take on your basic avocado toast recipe. The bread is grilled with olive oil, leaving it perfectly charred, and then rubbed with garlic clove. The avocado salad is made of avocado tossed with marjoram, jalapeño and lemon juice.

Day 19: Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

This delectable breakfast sandwich is going to be your new go-to on-the-go morning meal. All you need is whole grain bread, safflower oil, mustard greens, avocado, fresh lemon juice, hot sauce and four large eggs. Wrap it all up in parchment paper and you’ve got yourself a fantastic, portable breakfast.

Day 20: Creamy Avocado Paletas

Now it’s time for an avocado dessert, people. These tangy, luxurious paletas (Mexican ice pops) from La Newyorkina’s Fany Gerson are completely dairy-free: avocado and coconut milk give them a supervelvety texture. The pops are incredible by themselves or dipped in chocolate and coated with toasted coconut (as pictured).

Day 21: Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs

Chef Ed Kenney uses both white and brown rices in this terrific bacon-studded, avocado-filled dish that he serves at his casual Honolulu spot, Kaimuki Superette. “In Hawaii, we call it hapa rice; it’s more interesting and flavorful than plain white rice,” he says. “In Hawaiian, hapa means ‘partial’ and is often used as a term of endearment to describe people of mixed ethnic backgrounds.”

Day 22: Fennel, Apple and Avocado Crudo

Pink peppercorns (no relation to the black or white variety) are slightly spicy but fruity, with a mild citrus taste. Here, they flavor the salt sprinkled on a supereasy vegetable crudo. All you have to do is slice the fennel, apple and avocado into very thin slices. You can do it!

Day 23: Pink-Grapefruit-and-Avocado Salad

This pretty salad from Alice Waters, the iconic chef-owner of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, is best in the winter, when grapefruit is at its prime. The acidity of the citrus goes well with the creaminess of avocado. We love this salad for a refreshing breakfast, a light snack or a even a heathy dessert.

Day 24: Grilled Strawberry-Avocado Toasts with Burrata

These hulking avocado toasts with fresh strawberries and creamy burrata are a great early summer lunch or, cut into thick slices, a crowd-pleasing appetizer. But we could truly eat this sumptuous dish any time of the day and in large quantities. Be sure to use a quality balsamic vinegar here.

Day 25: Monterey Jack Quesadillas with Avocado and Kale-Pistachio Salsa Verde

In this super-easy recipe, simple jack cheese quesadillas are prepared with a tangy kale and pistachio salsa. Big pieces of creamy, diced avocado are lightly tossed into the salsa to round out the acidity. The dish is quick and satisfying, which makes it perfect for a weeknight dinner or even a hearty snack.

Day 26: Crab-and-Avocado Toasts

Gerard Craft grew up in Washington, DC, eating lots of Maryland blue crab. Here, he creates a very simple and delicious starter by tossing sweet crabmeat with fresh mint and lime juice, then spooning it over mashed avocado on toast. You can make the toasts or buy store-bought ones to save time.

Day 27: Fresh Cabbage and Avocado Tacos with Queso Fresco

We wouldn’t be surprised to hear that many of you have not had a delicious vegetarian taco—until now. Using a mix of red and green cabbages, fresh avocado, lime juice and cilantro makes these refreshing vegetarian tacos even more colorful. If you aren’t vegetarian, feel free to add grilled steak, chicken or shrimp.

Day 28: Scallop Rosettes with Avocado and Creamed Tandoori Chayote

For this delicious recipe, chef Daniel Boulud quickly cooks scallop slices, then serves them with a rich, tangy avocado-tomatillo sauce and Indian-spiced hearts of palm (we substitute chayote, which is easier to find). This dish will seriously impress any and all dinner guests with its enticing combination of well-balanced flavors.

Day 29: Shrimp and Squid Cocktails with Avocado and Tomato

The Spanish name for this seafood salad is vuelva a la vida, which means "return to life." The reason: This cold, refreshing, vitamin-C-rich starter is a reputed hangover cure. It’s also simply fresh and delicious, with tons of acidity and creamy avocado. It’s especially popular in Nicaragua and in coastal towns in Mexico.

Day 30: Kale and Avocado Salad

Finish your 30 days with a seriously healthy avocado recipe. Rich in iron and vitamins A, C and E, kale is among the healthiest of greens. Avocado is a great source of dietary fiber, vitamin K, potassium and good fats. In this surprisingly hearty salad, raw leaves are wilted with a pinch of salt.

