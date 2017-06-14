Tangerines are very similar to mandarin oranges: they’re both supersweet, easy to peel and small in size. Like any citrus fruit, tangerines are delicious in salads, with seafood, or paired with chocolate for dessert. We love these seared scallops, which are cooked in a tangy citrus sauce and served over fresh vegetables. One of our favorite desserts showcasing tangerines is this caramel parfait, made with layers of refreshing tangerine granita, creamy caramel cream and pieces of crunchy caramel candy. Whether you’re looking for a fruity cocktail or a sweet-and-savory entrée, F&W’s guide to tangerines has all the recipes you need.