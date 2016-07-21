Everyone’s favorite summertime fruit is for more than just fruit salad. Watermelon is delicious when paired with tangy feta, fresh mint, grilled shrimp and spicy jalapenos. You can even pickle the rind to add to sandwiches and coleslaw! Grilling watermelon gives this juicy fruit a light and smoky flavor, made even more delicious when topped with spicy avocado salsa. These boozy mojito-inspired popsicles are equal parts cocktail and dessert, and are guaranteed to make your cookout way more fun. Whether you’re looking for a simple side dish or a new twist on sangria, F&W’s guide shows you how versatile watermelon can be.