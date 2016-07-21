Though cantaloupe seems to be staple in boring fruit salads, this juicy melon can be used in a variety of dishes, both sweet and savory. One of our favorite things to do with cantaloupe is to throw it on the grill, which intensifies its sweetness and adds a smoky flavor. This cataloupe recipe plays on the classic Italian pairing of salty prosciutto and sweet melon, adding thin slices of mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil. Cantaloupes are at their best in the summer months, but are rarely sold ripe. If you want supersweet melon, which is ideal for juices and desserts, it’s best to let the cantaloupe sit on your counter for a couple of days so it can continue ripening. Whether you’re looking for a summery soup or a refreshing dessert, Food & Wine’s guide to cantaloupe has a recipe for any time of day.