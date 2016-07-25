Fruit salad isn't the only way to enjoy sweet melons, such as honeydew, cantaloupe and watermelon. Turn these refreshingly juicy fruits into drinks, snacks, desserts and more. Melons appear to be mostly water, but they actually have significant amounts of fiber, vitamins A and C and folic acid. Food & Wine's guide to nutrient-rich melons offers plenty of unexpected ways to use up these irresistible gems throughout the year, especially at their peak from late summer to early fall.