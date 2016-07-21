When it comes to limes, we all tend to think of the same thing: margaritas. And while limes are definitely essential to this classic tequila drink, they also add a bright flavor to dinner favorites like shrimp, chicken and fish. Lime desserts, like classic key lime pie or these tropical cupcakes, are a great way to bring a taste of summer to your table all year round. So whether you’re looking for a new twist on a margarita or want to try a spiked guacamole recipe, F&W’s guide to limes packs a citrusy punch any time of day.