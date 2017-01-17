Adding grapes to savory salads is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to every bite. We like to add grapes to green salads with tangy blue cheese, tender butter lettuce and grilled mushrooms, and toss them in grain salads with wild rice, beets and pecans. They're also a perfect addition to chicken salad sandwiches, crunchy cabbage slaws and caesar salads. Whether you're looking for an easy side dish or a meal-worthy salad, here are our very best grape salad recipes.