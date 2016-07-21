Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint
This easy summer salad is perfect to make for a cookout or party because there's no lettuce to get soggy.
At its simplest, fruit salad is a supereasy dish that hardly requires a recipe. Just chop up your favorite fruits, mix them together in a bowl and serve them at your next cookout of picnic. But if you do want to get a little more creative, Food & Wine can help. We have recipes like a tropical kiwi, banana and passion fruit salad from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten or chef Grant Achatz's beautiful watermelon salad with shrimp. These fruit salad options can fit in at any course, from the starter to the dessert.
