5 Brilliant Ways to Combine Bacon and Summer Fruit

You’ll love this duo. 

F&W Editors
August 19, 2016

Bacon makes everything better. From bacon-wrapped peaches to sweet-savory salads, here are five excellent ways to pair bacon with late summer fruit. 

1. Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette 

This summery salad is great with juicy plums or fresh purple figs. 

2. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan likes wrapping sweet, juicy peaches in bacon and throwing them on the grill. The secret ingredient, he says, are the grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook, "for the win."

3. Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza  

Sweet figs, salty pancetta and tangy gorgonzola make this an epic summer pizza. 

4. Grilled Peach, Onion and Bacon Salad with Buttermilk Dressing 

The secret to this salad is using big, juicy sweet onions like Vidalias, which get nicely charred on the grill.

5. Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Aged Balsamic

Chef Stuart Brioza sears sweet summer peaches in pancetta with fresh basil leaves for a crispy, juicy hors d'oeuvre. They would also be an unexpected addition to a frisee or baby escarole salad.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up