5 Brilliant Ways to Combine Bacon and Summer Fruit

Bacon makes everything better. From bacon-wrapped peaches to sweet-savory salads, here are five excellent ways to pair bacon with late summer fruit.

This summery salad is great with juicy plums or fresh purple figs.

Brooklyn butcher Tom Mylan likes wrapping sweet, juicy peaches in bacon and throwing them on the grill. The secret ingredient, he says, are the grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook, "for the win."

Sweet figs, salty pancetta and tangy gorgonzola make this an epic summer pizza.

The secret to this salad is using big, juicy sweet onions like Vidalias, which get nicely charred on the grill.

Chef Stuart Brioza sears sweet summer peaches in pancetta with fresh basil leaves for a crispy, juicy hors d'oeuvre. They would also be an unexpected addition to a frisee or baby escarole salad.