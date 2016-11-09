Blood oranges are often just as sweet as regular oranges, but their striking color makes them a striking addition to everything from cocktails to savory sauces. We like to serve whole blood orange segments with tender scallops and tossed in green salads, and use the juice for creamy sherbet and Italian-inspired aperetifs. Whether you want to get creative with your citrus or are a longtime blood orange lover, these recipes are the perfect way to showcase this stunning fruit.