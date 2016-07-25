Cherries are the ultimate summer fruit, and we love to put them in everything from homemade pie to glazed chicken wings. You can also add them to salads, pancakes and oatmeal for a rich, subtle sweetness. Showcase cherries by pairing them with savory foods, whether it’s in this twist on pico de gallo and this decadent tart, which pairs sweet cherries with a savory cornmeal crust and creamy mascarpone cheese. Whether you want to add sweetness to homemade barbecue sauce or are looking for a perfect summer dessert, F&W’s guide to cherries has these recipes and more.