11 Ways to Use Cranberries (Other Than Cranberry Sauce)

They’re not just for Thanksgiving.
Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving staple, but it’s not the only great way to use the delicious red fruit. Here, nine excellent ways to use cranberries this season.
1. Cranberry Panna Cotta
Use buttermilk instead of cream for a healthier version of this easy, five-ingredient dessert.
2. Cranberry-Spice Cocktail
Hard cider and Aperol complement cranberries in this fun cocktail.
3. Cranberry-Glazed Pumpkin Pie
Store-bought gingersnaps make quick work of the crust for this festive pie.
4. Brown Butter-Cranberry Tart
Pastry chef Katherine Thompson’s holiday desert is a terrific cross between a tart and cake.
5. Cranberry and Orange Pavlovas
This Pavlova features whipped cream on top of the crisp meringue shell, which tastes a lot like a Creamsicle.
6. Cranberry-Almond Flour Bread
Can’t decide between savory or sweet? This quick bread could go either direction depending on what you spread on it: mild cheese, jam or honey are just a few options. Plus, it's equally delicious on its own.
7. Cranberry-Pecan Bread Pudding with Bacon
A good loaf of cranberry-nut bread from a bakery has so much flavor that there's no need to trick it up with lots of ingredients. As the pudding bakes, the bread becomes almost custardlike, with a crispy brown top.
8. Double Cranberry Muffins
With tart colorful cranberries both inside and atop these muffins, they are the perfect morning treat for cranberry fans.
9. Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies
Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies doubly nutty flavor.
10. Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples
Perfect for fall, this strong but not overly sweet sangria is nicely spiced with cinnamon, anise and cloves.
11. Cranberry-Chia Seed Scones
The cranberries give these scones such a bright pop of color and flavor.