Strawberries are very popular and very versatile—they pair well with sweet foods like chocolate and ice cream, and taste just as delicious in savory salads or alongside roasted meat. One of our favorite ways to eat strawberries is in classic shortcake made with not-too-sweet biscuits and tangy Meyer lemon cream. We recommend using Seascape strawberries, which are in a season just for a few weeks but have a supersweet and intense flavor. If you’re looking for something different, try something savory like strawberry-jalapeno salsa. We love to spoon this sweet salsa over spicy turkey fajitas and creamy avocado for an easy summer dinner. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to strawberries.
Food & Wine: 30 Days of Strawberry Recipes
Strawberry season is upon us. It is the wonderful time of year when the Earth produces the absolute best of this sweet, red, juicy fruit that bears its seeds on the outside. For that reason, by the way, the strawberry is not technically, botanically a berry, but that doesn't really matter. It is still extremely delicious in both sweet and savory dishes. From breakfasts like strawberry crème fraîche biscuits to lunches like grilled strawberry-avocado toasts with burrata to dinners like milk-braised pork tenderloin with spinach and strawberry salad, you can incorporate this luscious fruit into every meal of the day. And, of course, strawberries are brilliantly employed in desserts like strawberry-honey cake with sour whipped cream and salt-and-pepper sandwich cookies with strawberry-lemonade jam. In order to make the most of strawberry season, we challenge you to cook or bake with fresh, summer strawberries every day for 30 days. Ready, set, go! — Morgan Goldberg

