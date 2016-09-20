  1. Home
Blueberries

Blueberries are a perfect summer fruit, in season from May through August. Though we think they taste best fresh, frozen blueberries are readily available and are a great alternative if you’re in a pinch. We love to add blueberries to cocktails, salads, barbecue sauce and (of course) desserts. Blueberries are also a perfect breakfast berry, and make a tasty addition to pancakes, waffles and cereal. One of our favorite brunch recipes is this delicious blueberry Dutch baby, a family-size pancake that’s baked in the oven. Adding pomegranate juice to the batter brings out the flavor of the blueberries and adds a subtle sweetness. Once the pancake is finished cooking and topped with confectioners’ sugar, it’s almost dessert-worthy. Whether you’re a blueberry pie purist or want to mix up a margarita, F&W’s guide to blueberries has the perfect recipe.
