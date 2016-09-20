5 Fall Recipes to Make with Both Apple and Pumpkin

It’s not fall without juicy, tart apples and sweet pumpkin. Here, five ways to combine the season's star produce.

This apple and pumpkin frittata makes a terrific fall breakfast. Unlike a quiche, a frittata does not require a crust and can be whipped up quickly to serve a large crowd. If roasting the pumpkin beforehand, make sure to put the cast-iron skillet in the oven while it is preheating in the morning so the eggs start to bake as soon as they hit the pan. Shelly Westerhausen

Start your morning with this healthy, festive fall breakfast.

“Kuri squash has a unique, concentrated sweet flavor that’s beautiful in soup,” says star chef Rick Bayless. As a master of Mexican cuisine, he adds more layers of flavor with apple, cinnamon and raisiny ancho chile, and even blends in the squash seeds for nuttiness. If you can't find kuri squash, butternut will do the trick. Fredrika Stjärne

Star chef Rick Bayless gives this sweet soup layers of flavor with apple, cinnamon and raising ancho chile. Toasted pumpkin seeds make an excellent garnish.

This creamy soup calls for Granny Smith apples and sugar pumpkins, which are smaller and have a sweeter flavor than the larger Jack-O-Lantern variety.



Don’t throw out your pumpkin seeds! Use them for this epic holiday dessert.

Tart Granny Smith apples pair well with sweet roasted pumpkin.