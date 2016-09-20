5 Fall Recipes to Make with Both Apple and Pumpkin

You don't have to choose!
It’s not fall without juicy, tart apples and sweet pumpkin. Here, five ways to combine the season's star produce.
1. Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata
Shelly Westerhausen
Start your morning with this healthy, festive fall breakfast.
2. Red Kuri Squash Soup with Ancho Chile and Apple
Fredrika Stjärne
Star chef Rick Bayless gives this sweet soup layers of flavor with apple, cinnamon and raising ancho chile. Toasted pumpkin seeds make an excellent garnish.
3. Pumpkin and Apple Soup
This creamy soup calls for Granny Smith apples and sugar pumpkins, which are smaller and have a sweeter flavor than the larger Jack-O-Lantern variety.
4. Warm Apple Cider Cake with Pumpkin Seed Brittle
Don’t throw out your pumpkin seeds! Use them for this epic holiday dessert.
5. Honey Pumpkin Salad with Sage Croutons
Tart Granny Smith apples pair well with sweet roasted pumpkin.