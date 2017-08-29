30 Days of Apple Recipes

Granny Smith, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Gala, Golden Delicious—there are so many varieties of apples we can't wait to get our hands on this fall. Part of the magic of apple season is getting to pick your own at the orchard, bringing home basketfuls of fresh, crisp fruit. But even if picking apples isn’t your thing, they’re still everywhere you turn. It’s easy to take home enough apples to cook with all season long in a single trip. That's why we've compiled 30 of our best apple recipes for you to cook this fall. From a non-traditional cumin-and-jaggery-glazed apple pie, to cinnamon maple breakfast polenta with sautéed apples, to cider-braised chicken thighs, we've got every sweet and savory category covered. All you have to do is go out and get the apples. We've got the rest. – Morgan Goldberg