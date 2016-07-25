Apples always remind us of fall, whether it’s the smell of a homemade pie or a trip to the orchard to pick our own. But because there are so many varieties, it’s generally easy to find quality apples any time of year. We love to add them to salads, sauces, sandwiches and pancakes for a hint of crunchy sweetness. These spicy salmon tacos are one of our favorites for any season—the chipotle-rubbed fish is topped with creamy avocado and apple-cucumber salsa, tempering the taco’s spiciness. If you’re craving the taste of fall that’s so synonymous with apples, this skillet-baked crisp is perfect. Chef James Boyce uses apples and pears mixed with cinnamon, cardamom and honey to bring out that autumnal flavor. Whether you’re looking for a classic dessert or need advice for eating apples year round, F&W’s guide has you covered.