You don’t have to go outside to know what season it is: Just look at the fruit section in your local grocery store. In summer, the selection explodes with a bounty of berries, stone fruits, melons and figs. But come fall and winter, your choices get limited—apples, more apples, pears and a range of citrus. Fruit is a great ingredient to add natural sweetness to any meal. Use it in raw salads, condiments, meat-heavy dishes, cocktails and, of course, desserts. F&W’s guide has all the best recipes, plus fruit news, health studies and more.