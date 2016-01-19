Here's an easy way to bake eggs in potato skins.
Father's Day Breakfast
From easy egg dishes to tips on how to make homemade sausage, these breakfast recipes and ideas will get your Father's Day started in the right way.
Easy to Make
Breakfast Menu Ideas
From eggs to breakfast pastries, we have a few delicious recipes to help your dad start off his Father's Day with a full stomach.
7 Super-Easy Father's Day Brunch Recipes
Here, seven fast and simple dishes to make this weekend....
7 Gooey, Buttery Breakfast Pastries to Make This Weekend
Start the weekend with something sweet. Here, seven delicious treats that won't disappoint. ...
9 Best Bacon Breakfasts for Father's Day
Breakfast is better with bacon—and that goes double on Father's Day. From over-the-top breakfast pizza to luscious egg...
Father's Day Breakfast Recipes
Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries
Celery Root-Potato Pancakes with Green Apple Sour Cream
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes Drizzled with Honey
Challah French Toast
Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote
Light and Crispy Waffles
Loaded Potato Waffles
Classic Belgian Waffles
