Star Chefs Go Vegan for This $700-Per-Ticket California Feast

What happens when you throw three Michelin-starred chefs together with a bunch of fruits, vegetables and a dozen or so artists and designers?

You get this epic and surprisingly all-vegan meal from Steinbeisser’s Jouw Wijnsma and Martin Kullik.

After organizing plant-based dinners in Amsterdam, Berlin and Frankfurt over the last four years, the founders are bringing the series to the U.S. for the first time on September 25 at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, California.

Tickets to the 7-course tasting menu with wines (or, fittingly, juice) are $700 a pop through the event website.

Wijnsma and Kullik have tapped local talent to pull off the all-vegetable and fruit menu with Manresa’s David Kinch, Benu’s Corey Lee and LocoL’s Daniel Patterson. However, for the table itself, Steinbeisser has commission 12 artists and designers to dream up whimsical cutlery and tableware to invite more engagement between diners.