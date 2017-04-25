5 Rose-Infused Recipes for the Run for the Roses

The Kentucky Derby is not only the most exciting two minutes in sports, it’s also a great occasion to throw a party catered with things like cheesy, messy Kentucky hot browns and many, many mint juleps. For an added on-theme flourish, serve a few rose-infused foods in honor of the race’s nickname, The Run for the Roses. Here, some great ideas:

1 of 5 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Vodka-Rose Punch

Padma Lakshmi love the floral accent an frilly pink tinge rose syrup gives this cocktail.

2 of 5 PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

Candied Rose Petals

These beautiful, sugary petals make for an impressive garnish, but they’re super-easy to make.

3 of 5 PHOTO © DAVID MALOSH

Chilled Persian Yogurt Soup

"Ask anyone on my staff their favorite summer dish, and they'll tell you it's this one," says chef Hoss Zaré. Filled with herbs, nuts, rose petals and raisins, the soup is delicious with grilled bread.

4 of 5 PHOTO © ANNA WILLIAMS

Creamy Rose Panna Cotta

The key ingredient to this creamy dessert is Italian rose syrup, which provides a lovely, delicate floral flavor.

5 of 5 PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Ricotta Crêpes with Honey, Walnuts and Rose

These delicate crêpes get their floral, aromatic sweetness from rosewater and honey.

