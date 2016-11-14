Pie Makes Everything Better

It’s Pie Week at Food & Wine! Starting today, we’ll be bringing you all things pie—from master chef Jacques Pépin’s perfect pie crust dough to the best apple pie recipes. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and tune in for exciting Facebook Live videos. Mark your calendars for this Thursday at 4p.m., when Four & Twenty Blackbirds will be in the F&W Test Kitchen making Salted Caramel Apple pie, Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan pie and Brown Butter Pumpkin pie. We’ve also got our resident Mad Genius Tips guru Justin Chapple demonstrating how to make buttery pie crusts on Friday at 4 p.m.