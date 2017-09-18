The Most Epic Social Moments From Music City Food & Wine in Nashville

Every year, some of the country's best chefs and artisan purveyors gather in Nashville for the three-day bacchanal known as Music City Food & Wine. This weekend, we witnessed the festival first-hand and checked out epic demos hosted by culinary stars including Jonathan Waxman, Hugh Acheson, Andrew Zimmern, Jimmy Bannos, Tim Love, Susan Feniger, and Marcus Samuelsson.

Here are some of the best moments from our weekend of sun, fun, and hot chicken overload.

Jonathan Waxman talks lobster in his seafood demo:

@chefjwaxman in his element - making seafood! 🦀🦐🐙🐟 photo by @charles.reagan #MCFW A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

There was barbecue—with caviar:

We ate all the wings. All the wings.

All things #wings @musiccityfw ••• #livefire #chicken #embers #musiccityfoodandwinefestival #nashville #thesouth A post shared by Husk Nashville (@husknashville) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

We got to hang with some of our favorite chefs, including Susan Feniger and Marcus Samuelsson.

Nashville - you never disappoint. Thanks for joining us at another wonderful Harvest Night. We can't wait to see you at Gospel Brunch tomorrow! #MCFW photo by @erinleeallender A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

We witnessed Andrew Zimmern's gravity-defying glasses first-hand.

We love Harvest Night because it gives chefs a chance to mix, mingle, serve up their favorite dishes, and let loose a little bit! #MCFW photo by @charles.reagan A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

There was frosé. What's a party in 2017 without frosé.

The frosé is flowing, Gale Mayes is rockin', and we are loving Gospel Brunch! #MCFW @elouanwines A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

We watched advanced chicken-smoking techniques.

@martinsbbq + friends is still smokin'! Photo by @charles.reagan #MCFW A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Just look at this Bloody Mary and feel the fomo (or #fwomo as the case may be).

Our #BloodyMary DIY Garnish Bar is easy like Sunday morning... Give it a whirl at Gospel Brunch today @musiccityfw. 🎶 #MCFW A post shared by Tito's Handmade Vodka (@titosvodka) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Generous pours, courtesy of Hugh Acheson.

We always have a lively time at @hughacheson's demos! #MCFW photo by @charles.reagan A post shared by Music City Food+Wine Festival (@musiccityfw) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

We stole this sign. JUST KIDDING we didn't steal this sign. But we thought about it.

We couldn't agree more, @kjwines. 🤣 #musiccityfw 📷: @midge.clark A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

We witnessed death-defying feats, with flames.

@marcuscooks is on FIRE at his demo today at @musiccityfw! 🔥🔥🔥#musiccityfw A post shared by Food & Wine (@foodandwine) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Everything in these tents? We ate it all.