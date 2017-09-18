The Most Epic Social Moments From Music City Food & Wine in Nashville

We came, we ate, we conquered. This year's Music City Food & Wine festival was off the charts epic—and here are the social moments to prove it.
Every year, some of the country's best chefs and artisan purveyors gather in Nashville for the three-day bacchanal known as Music City Food & Wine. This weekend, we witnessed the festival first-hand and checked out epic demos hosted by culinary stars including Jonathan Waxman, Hugh Acheson, Andrew Zimmern, Jimmy Bannos, Tim Love, Susan Feniger, and Marcus Samuelsson.
Here are some of the best moments from our weekend of sun, fun, and hot chicken overload.
Jonathan Waxman talks lobster in his seafood demo:
There was barbecue—with caviar:
We ate all the wings. All the wings.
We got to hang with some of our favorite chefs, including Susan Feniger and Marcus Samuelsson.
We witnessed Andrew Zimmern's gravity-defying glasses first-hand.
There was frosé. What's a party in 2017 without frosé.
We watched advanced chicken-smoking techniques.
Just look at this Bloody Mary and feel the fomo (or #fwomo as the case may be).
Generous pours, courtesy of Hugh Acheson.
We stole this sign. JUST KIDDING we didn't steal this sign. But we thought about it.
We witnessed death-defying feats, with flames.
Everything in these tents? We ate it all.