Last Call: Alex Raij and Eder Montero Are Making Poole's Diner-Inspired Tapas Tonight

It's not every day that you can get huevos rellenos made with deviled eggs and salty salmon roe—and dreamed up by renowned chefs Ashley Christensen, Alex Raij and Eder Montero.

Tonight, beloved Basque-minded chefs Raij and Montero are hosting Christensen, the James Beard Award-winning chef at Poole's in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the debut of her first cookbook, Poole's. The dinner, a four-course Spanish-American diner mash-up, will be held at Raij and Montero's Txikito in New York City. We're only a couple of hours out until the first service, so grab your tickets ($125 each) now, or get ready to suffer from serious FOMO.

Tonight's menu includes snails doused with hot oil and scattered with jamón ibérico, squid and shrimp salad drizzled with sorghum vinaigrette, and concord grape gin and tonics. Plus, you'll get a signed copy of the cookbook—i.e. inspiration to bring diner fare home.

Not too shabby for a Monday night dinner.